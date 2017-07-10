Production facility to employ 130 in northeastern Kentucky

WURTLAND, Ky. (AP) – A company that produces cement-based products, chemicals and other items plans to open a new location in northeastern Kentucky.

The Independent reports Wright-Mix Material Solutions LLC will invest $8.5 million to renovate a building in Wurtland for a production facility that will employ 130 full-time workers.

Shannon Wright, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement that the river port location fits distribution needs and would allow the company to expand in the future.

Renovation work is set to state in August and the facility is expected to open early next year.

