15-year-old boy drowns in Ohio River in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating a teen’s drowning death.

Local outlets report the body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the Ohio River near the Wolf Creek boat ramp Saturday evening. Lt. Ed Mahurin with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the boy was swimming near docks when he had difficulties for unknown reasons and went under. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Two people in the area tried to save him, but were unable to find him. Rescue workers recovered the body after a nearly four-hour search.

Mahurin says the body was found in 26-foot-deep (8-meter-deep) water.

The Meade County Coroner will complete an official autopsy Monday. The victim’s name has not been released.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

7/10/2017 11:43:00 AM (GMT -4:00)

