Rare B-29 aircraft visits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fifi, a rare B-29 bomber plane, made an appearance in Lexington this weekend.

The aircraft drew hundreds of people to the museum because of its rich history.

Fifi was built in the 1940s. The B-29 Superfortress is one of only two of its kind that are still operational. Visitors were excited to see such a rare plane in Lexington.

The plane that dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was also a B-29. For this reason, experts say that aircraft model is credited with ending World War II.

Visitors say that seeing the plane in person gives a new respect for the sacrifices that were made by those who fought for the United States during World War II.

Fifi will be leaving Lexington Monday morning and will fly straight to Cincinnati.