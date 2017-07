CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A young man has died in Casey County after a car crash.

The county coroner says 26-year-old Phillip Tayler Dillon was driving one of four cars involved on US 127 north of Liberty.

According to the coroner, several other people were hurt in the crash, but Dillon was the only person in the car he was driving.

The road was shut down for several hours, but is now open once again.