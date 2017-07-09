Comfortable today, but we are turning up the heat by Monday

What another beautiful day! We have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures similar to yesterday, settling in the low to mid 80s. Dew points have continued to drop making it feel less muggy outside. They will begin to rise heading into Monday though. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies. Some shower activity to the NW looks to fizzle out before it reaches the viewing area. It is possible some of this activity could hold together, but mainly north along the Ohio River. Temperatures tonight will settle into the mid 60s before warming near 90 for your Monday with mostly sunny skies. A few isolated showers are possible Monday through Wednesday thanks to sunshine, temperatures nearing 90 degrees, and building moisture in the atmosphere. By Thursday and Friday, a front will move in from the north bringing a better chance for shower and storm activity. Some storms could be on the strong side. High temperatures Thursday and into the weekend will top out in the mid 80s. Drier weather is expected for next weekend.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar