California’s state-funded travel ban to Kentucky impacting businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A hotel in Louisville says it has lost business because of California’s state-funded travel ban to Kentucky.

The Omni Hotel’s general manager says two unnamed conventions pulled out of negotiations with the hotel after California’s attorney general added the Bluegrass State to a ban list because of laws some see as discriminatory.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the hotel’s announcement is proof the ban is a “Real threat to our growing tourism economy.”

Fischer and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray wrote to California’s attorney general asking their cities be exempted from the ban, but got rejection letters in return.