BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Bourbon County Coroner says she’s trying to find out why an inmate died.

She says early Sunday morning she pronounced a 25-year-old man dead at the community hospital.

According to the coroner, the inmate had previously visited the Harrison County ER the night before.

An autopsy was done Sunday, but the coroner says full results won’t be back for a while.