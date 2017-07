LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A sad update to a story we first told you about Saturday night on ABC 36 news at 11.

The search for a missing fisherman on the Ohio River near Louisville is now over.

Other fishermen found the body of Marcus “Shawn” Williams late Saturday night near the Falls of Ohio.

Officials say a current swept Williams and another man into the river Friday.

A woman was able to save the other man who is now in the hospital.