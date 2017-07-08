Quiet weather expected for the remainder of the weekend

After a stormy night, the weather has calmed down greatly for the weekend. We’ve seen a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It’s not quite as muggy as the last several days, but it will feel more comfortable for your Sunday. Lows overnight will drop into the low 60s with patchy fog developing. It may be dense in some locations that saw a lot of heavy rain last night. There is still plenty of moisture in the air and with clear skies and calming winds tonight, it sets us up to see some fog closer to dawn and through early Sunday morning. More sunshine is on tap Sunday with similar highs to today. Clear and quiet overnight into the start of the week with los in the mid 60s. Temperatures will begin to rise once again by Monday with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for isolated showers Monday and into mid week. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will warm near 90 degrees with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A better chance for shower and storm activity arrives Thursday and early Friday. Right now, it looks like the weekend should be dry with temperatures in the mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar