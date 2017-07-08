Police need help identifying man accused of stealing from a Kohl’s

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police in Georgetown are asking for your help in identifying a man.

Officers say he’s accused of stealing more than $2,000 dollars worth of items from Kohl’s.

According to police, that happened around 6:20 Friday evening.

