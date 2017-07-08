Man arrested after threatening people outside of a business

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is accused of threatening people outside a business with a stick in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says Wednesday afternoon 44-year-old Christopher Evans swung a stick at people outside a business near North Laurel Road.

Deputies say Evans left after he was asked to, but came back soon after and threatened to burn the building down with people in it.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Evans with the stick.

They say they were able to convince him to drop it before arresting him.

