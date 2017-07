LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some people in the area have a lot of clean up to do this weekend after storms late in the week.

Like these homeowners on Squire Oak Drive in Lexington.

Lightning is being blamed for causing a shed fire in their backyard late Friday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Investigators say the lightning strike came as storms moved through the area.

The fire was contained to the shed.

No one was hurt.