Ending stigma over heroin abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stop Heroin Lexington walked through Thoroughbred Park to end stigma over heroin abuse. Event organizer Tanya Meeks says the drug doesn’t discriminate, it effects everyone including, Aaron Duggins who lost his battle with addiction a few months ago.

“Aaron Duggins wasn’t a bad person, he has children, he’s a father, he was a member of society in the community, went to church, he was a good guy. His family is here today to break that stigma because they don’t want him to be known as a heroin overdose victim.”

Meeks says the more people talk about the drug epidemic, the more people will realize how dangerous it is.