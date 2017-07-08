Close call for Lexington family after a tree falls on their car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A scary moment for a family in Lexington Friday night when a tree fell on a car they were in just ten minutes before.

The tree tumbled down onto this Tates Creek Road Driveway near Morton Middle School.

The car owners say it wasn’t storming at the time

They think a big gust of wind is to blame.

The homeowners have a lot of trees on their property and they say even after this scare they still appreciate them.

Gwen Fike, the car and home owner said, “We always worry about limbs and storms, but we love the big tree in front of our house because, being on a busy road, it buffers the traffic, buffers the noise, the dust, and it keeps the house shady… Probably at least 10 degrees cooler.”

The homeowners say they are going to keep the part of the tree that’s still standing, just remove some of the weight from the top.