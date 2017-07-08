Benefit for 12-year-old who was shot

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A touching story of a community coming together to benefit a young woman. 12 year old Amya Catching was shot at her birthday sleepover in Lexington during a drive-by shooting last month. She has fought from critical condition, to now, being released from the hospital. Friends and family in Garrard county honored her with a softball game.

A bullet hit Amya in the chest, severing her spine and paralyzing her from the chest down. Even though she is now confined to a wheelchair, she hasn’t stopped doing things a normal pre-teen would do.

“My friends and my phone and food and my family.”

She says those are the things that keep her going. She says she has a positive outlook on life because of the people that care about her.

“I just think on the bright side and then I just have a lot of people there to help me out so it doesn’t really get to me.”

Her mother said she was excited this morning knowing there was a softball tournament in her name.

“They do it every year and this year that it happened to Amya they wanted to donate everything to her, so it was really a blessing. I mean all these people that paid to play these are all moms they know my pain, they are mothers themselves and i just think its a great thing.”

Her mother says she admires her daughters strength, she even told her mom not to worry because she will walk again one day.

“She doesn’t let things get her down she stays positive and we try to keep positive and keep faith in God, like she says she doesn’t feel like this will be a lifetime thing so we leave it all in Gods hands.”

If you didn’t get to make it out to the softball tournament, but want to help out, a fund to help the family with medical costs has been set up through Central Bank. You can donate at any branch location to the ‘Amya Catching Fund.’