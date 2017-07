LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A big drug bust in Lexington this week has landed five people in jail.

Police say they carried out a search warrant on Friday at a home on Lansdowne Drive.

Officers say during that search, they found seven guns, more than $6,000 dollars in cash, and a variety of drugs including cocaine, meth, and weed.

32-year-old Deborah Eades, 37-year-old Michael Fair, 40-year-old Justin Cooper, 27-year-old Ketchel Strauss, and 27-year-old Jordon Coffey are all facing charges.