UPDATE: Suspect named in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An arrest warrant is out for 32-year old Alexis Rico Davis in connection to a shooting earlier this week, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say Davis shot a 59-year old man in the 500 block of East Seventh Street around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Police say Davis and his reported victim are acquaintances.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.