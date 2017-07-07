Suspect in machete attack out of hospital, in jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An attack involving a machete left one man dead and another behind bars in Pulaski County.

There is no word on a motive for Thursday’s attack but the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they do have the suspect, 28-year-old Cody Hall, in custody.

Hall was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center late Thursday night after being released from the University of Kentucky hospital, where he was being treated for what deputies said were self-inflicted cut wounds.

Hall is charged with murder, assault, resisting arrest and fleeing and evading.

The sheriff said Hall stabbed 50-year-old Lilburn Holbrook, 25-year-old Ashley Coots and 40-year-old Wilma Hislope, all of Bronston.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Bonnie Blue Court Thursday and found the two women cut.

They said they found Hall just down the road, where he dropped the machete and a gun, but then charged the deputies.

According to the deputies, they ended up chasing, then tasing, Hall.

They said they later found Holbrook in the home dead.

Hall and the women went to the hospital.

According to the Pulaski County Detention Center website, Hall’s bond is set at $1 million and he is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.