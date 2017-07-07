More sunshine, warm, and less humid for the weekend

Overview: We look to start off Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies, spotty rain, and patchy fog, yet we expect to have more sunshine for your Saturday afternoon, with high temperatures around 83 degrees. Sunday morning will start off with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures around 84 degrees. Next week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, with isolated to widely scattered rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop through the day Saturday, with a pleasant high temperature of 83 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures will be around for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 59 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with a high temperature of 84 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 64 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated rain shower. High temperatures will be around 86 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around with a low of 68 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high of 88 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high temperature of 87 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 71 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop for Thursday, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures develop with a low of 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop, with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers