Stamping Ground Police debut “Pops-N-Cops” program

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stamping Ground’s new Police Chief, Roger Nowakowski, a 23-year law enforcement veteran, has introduced a community outreach which challenges children to think about safety.

The month of July, the Chief will ask children who come up to him to tell him a safety tip, and reward each child with a frozen ice pop.

Law enforcement agencies across the country implement children’s bicycle safety programs during the summer. However, the Stamping Ground Chief has a fresh take to a children’s safety program which incorporates his department’s own unique community policing philosophy.

“I believe it’s vital for the children to be asked to think about safety, and talk to us about it instead of the other way around” Chief Nowakowski said. “One day they will be young adults. It’s important for them to learn today and not tomorrow — how to be aware of their surroundings by keeping their eyes and ears open, and by practicing safety every day.”

The simple sharing of a safety tip from a child in Stamping Ground to the Chief doesn’t end there, or with the child getting a flavored icy pop in exchange for sharing a safety tip.

“After they tell me their tip, I ask why they think it is important. Often they share more ideas they have on how to be safe. Kids are very aware and they notice things around them — what their parents do or don’t do, such as texting while driving. They understand it is not safe.” said Chief Nowakowski.

“I want to keep this discussion going year-round in our community about safety.”

“Chief Nowakowski is very involved in the community — actively building relationships and teaching our kids with “Pops-n-Cops” shared Mayor Kayla Jones, Stamping Ground. “Our Police Department is always searching for new ways to interact, protect, and improve life for Stamping Ground folks. The Chief is making it clear that the department is always there for them.”

The Stamping Ground Police Department is looking to raise funds to purchase safety items to be given out to the children, and to help fund purchasing a memorial plaque for fallen Stamping Ground Marshall C.R. Duke who was killed in the line of duty in 1899. Donations can be sent to SGPD at 3374 Main St., Stamping Ground, KY 40379.

For more information on the Stamping Ground Police Department “Pops-n-Cops”, contact Chief Roger Nowakowski at 502.535.6223 or sgpdchief@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SGKYPolice