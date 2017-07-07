Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm tonight for North-Central Kentucky, including the Lexington Metro area. A line of thunderstorms, ahead of an approaching cold front is expected to move from north to south across Kentucky, beginning around 7pm this evening, and continuing until about midnight tonight. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado will be possible. Stay tuned to ABC 36 News for updates on the severe weather threat through this evening.

– Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers