Piff the Magic Dragon performing at Comedy Off Broadway

Piff the magic Dragon appears at Comedy Off Friday, July 7, 2017 at 7:15 PM.

With over 40 million YouTube hits to his name, Piff has performed to hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world in iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the O2, London and Sydney Opera house. He was the opening act for Mumford & Sons on their 17 date UK tour and even graces the cover of their Grammy award winning album “Babel”.

In 2014 Piff left the UK to headline a show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. After the success of his stint on America’s Got Talent, Piff was offered a solo show at the iconic Flamingo hotel where he now resides three nights a week. On his days off, Piff tours the USA and in the past six months has broken records at major comedy clubs, sold out Foxwoods & Borgata and sold over 100,000 tickets.

Piff is conquering TV too. He stole the show on ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ and became the breakout star of the 10th season of NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Howard Stern and Howie Mandel were huge fans and singled Piff out as one of the funniest and most unique acts in the history of the show. America agreed and voted him into the finals.