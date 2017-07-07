NASCAR XFINITY race at Kentucky Speedway moved to Saturday

SPARTA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 was postponed Friday due to inclement weather. Saturday will now consist of a doubleheader beginning with the NXS Alsco 300 at Noon.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts is still scheduled for 7:45 p.m. green flag.

Tickets for both the Quaker State 400 and the Alsco 300 will be honored and guests will permitted to enter the venue at 10 a.m. In the event of a seating conflict Quaker State 400 ticket holders will have priority for seating assignments.

All Alsco 300 tickets will be honored until 3 p.m.