NASCAR driver promotes safety at Shriners Medical Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – NASCAR driver David Ragan visited the new Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center in Lexington on Thursday.

He was there to promote ‘Superheroes of Summer Safety’ event. He took children through ‘pit stops’ that focused on playground, swimming and campfire safety. He then toured the new $50 million medical center, signed autographs and posed for pictures with the patients and their families.

Ragan is a Shriner himself, who drives the No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children car for Front Row Motorsports in the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series. NASCAR’s premier series races at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Saturday night, July 8.

He has personally visited 16 of the 22 Shriners Hospitals across the country.