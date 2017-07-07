Meet Miss Kentucky 2017 – Molly Matney

On July 1, 2017, Molly Matney , Miss Mammoth Cave Area, was crowned Miss Kentucky 2017. Molly is the daughter of Rhonda and Avery Matney and hails from Center in Metcalfe County. She is a 20 year-old Senior at Western Kentucky University majoring in Agriculture.

Molly’s platform issue is “Farm Fit” a program that encourages consumers to develop their bodies to be stronger and healthier by purchasing and consuming products found in their local farmers markets. For talent, Molly sang the Beatles song “Oh Darling.”

As Miss Kentucky, Molly serves as the spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s “ Kentucky Proud ” program which encourages consumers of all ages to purchase products produced in Kentucky and to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. She delivers this message to all age groups in schools throughout the commonwealth.