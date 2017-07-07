Louisville group to address addiction, mental illness issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Louisville group that is pushing for criminal justice reform for drug crimes and the mentally ill is hosting its first roundtable with local leaders.

The group called CLOUT is gathering its first “Safe City Roundtable” on Monday.

The group seeks to reform the criminal justice system’s handling of drug addiction and mental illness. The group, which stands for Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together, advocates treatment of those issues rather than jail time.

The first roundtable meeting will include the county attorney for Jefferson County, Louisville’s police chief, University of Louisville professors, local judges, council members and corporate leaders.

Chris Finzer, a co-chair of the group’s health issue steering committee, says the group believes the “city will only be safe when we invest in long-term solutions, like treatment.”

