LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say Andrew D. Liles, age 20 of Garrison was arrested on Thursday for child exploitation.

State Police charged him with one count of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor/Police Officer for Sex and four counts of Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor, according to detectives.

Officials say Liles is being held in the Lewis County Detention Center.