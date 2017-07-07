Lane closure continues on New Circle Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lane closures are scheduled to continue on New Circle Road in Lexington on Saturday and into next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The right lane on the Outer Loop of New Circle Road will be closed Saturday, July 8, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. between Parkers Mill Road and Nicholasville Road, according to the state.

The same closure is scheduled July 10-14 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each day.

The closures are for guardrail installation.

The work is subject to change depending on the weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.

