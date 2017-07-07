Laila Ali to speak, sign book at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Muhammad Ali Center is hosting a book signing and youth leadership seminar featuring the daughter of the late boxing champion, Laila Ali.

The center says in a statement that Laila Ali will give two speeches Friday at the center in Louisville and sign her book “Reach!: Finding Strength, Spirit, and Personal Power.”

The event is part of the center’s “Becoming a Citizen Athlete” program that encourages youths to serve others. The speeches are free for students in middle and high school and are included with regular admission costs for other guests.

Laila Ali is the youngest daughter of Muhammad Ali and a boxing champion like her father.

The Muhammad Ali Center is offering free admission through July 15 for middle and high school students as part of a festival honoring Ali’s life and legacy.