Kmart in Lexington closing

Kmart on Nicholasville Road. Will be closing, according to Sears.

On Friday Sears announced they will be closing an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as they continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability.

The company informed associates at eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that their stores would be closing by early October.

Officials with Sears say eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Chairman and CEO Eddie Lamper says, “Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores. Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.”

