Kentucky woman pleads not guilty in 14-year-old’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – An attorney has entered a not guilty plea for a 19-year-old woman charged with fatally stabbing a 14-year-old girl in Kentucky.

WDRB-TV reports Tiffany James appeared in court Friday with her attorney, Brendan McLeod, who also asked the judge to hold a bond reduction hearing. James is currently jailed on a $100,000 full cash bond.

James is charged with killing Madison Branch, who was stabbed in the stomach last month at a gas station in Louisville. Police have said a group of girls got into a fight in the parking lot of the Speedway, leading to the stabbing.

During the arraignment hearing, the judge told the families of James and Branch that arguing wouldn’t be tolerated in the courtroom.

A bond hearing was set for next month.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)