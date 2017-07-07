Familiar name is new principal at Tates Creek High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Tates Creek High School has a new principal, but the only new thing is the title because Marty Mills has spent his entire 14-year career in education at the public school.

The selection of Mills concludes the hiring of new principals for 10 Fayette County Public Schools, Superintendent Manny Caulk announced Friday.

“Every school deserves a great leader and I believe that we are going into the 2017-18 school year with an excellent group of returning and new principals who will keep students first in every decision,” Caulk said.

“Mr. Mills is committed to serving the Tates Creek High School community and has dedicated his professional career to helping students succeed there. His leadership will provide continuity in the implementation of the academies at Tates Creek and build upon the legacy of this flagship institution. I look forward to supporting him in this new role.”

Mills has 14 years of experience in the field of education. All of his work has been at Tates Creek High School, where he has served as an English teacher and Associate Principal. During his tenure, he has filled a variety of leadership roles, including English department chair, extended school services director, professional development representative, emergency management plan coordinator, supervision coordinator, field trip coordinator, facilities and grounds supervisor, liaison principal to humanities, English, world language and career and technical departments, and ninth grade principal. Mills earned bachelor’s degrees in English education and integrated strategic communication, and a master’s degree in English education from the University of Kentucky, and he also holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Eastern Kentucky University.

“First, I want to express my appreciation to the members of the Tates Creek High School SBDM council for their hard work and dedication in the principal selection process. Feedback collected from students, staff members, and parents was used to develop a principal profile that guided our work in finding the right person to lead TCHS in the upcoming years,” said School Director Randy Peffer, who oversees Tates Creek High. “Using the principal profile, the council was unanimous in its selection of Mr. Anthony “Marty” Mills. His many years of service as both a teacher and associate principal at Tates Creek High School, coupled with his working knowledge of the school and strong instructional leadership skills, made him the ideal candidate to lead TCHS.”

Mills and the other nine principals named earlier this spring officially assumed their duties on July 1, 2017.