Dale Jr.’s last ride in Sparta

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Truck Series Buckle Up 225 went on Thursday night…just a little later than originally planned at Kentucky Speedway. Chris Bell winning the first of 3 races of teh weekend.

The hope is to run the Xfinity series tonight with Saturday being the big one in the Quaker State 400 (and it’ll remain that through 2022 after the announcement of the partnership renewal on Friday).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is running for the last time in Sparta…on a second repave. Junior says the track will be great one day once it widens out. The administration is taking more notes fro the drivers this weekend. The track will drag the center lane with tires as recommended by the drivers.

Junior’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital is also getting a gift from the Speedway. A nice jukebox so the kids you see in the video can feel just like the driver who reaches victory lane Saturday.

As for Junior’s farewell thoughts on his “Appreci88ion” retirement tour?

