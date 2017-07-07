Closure scheduled for I-75 ramp in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Newtown Pike interchange Ramp A will be closed overnight for several days.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the rehabilitation work and closure for Ramp A was rescheduled and will begin Friday evening.

Friday, July 7 through Monday, July 10 – 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

Newtown Pike/KY 922 Interchange Interstate 75 – Ramp A:

• the Interstate 75 northbound On Ramp from southbound Newtown Pike/KY 922 will be closed

Detour

o KY 922 motorists should utilize southbound Interstate 75, take Exit 113 for Paris Pike (US 27/US 68), turn left at the end of the ramp, then left onto the ramp to Interstate 75 northbound and continue via northbound Interstate 75

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.