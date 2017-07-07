Check out this awesome recipe for Pan Seared Patty Pan Squash from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Pan Seared Patty Pan Squash

3-4 medium size patty pan squash – cut into 2 inch slices

1 bunch of fresh basil leaves , chiffonade (cut into thin ribbon like strips)

2 TBSP balsamic vinegar

4 ounces of goat cheese

2 TBSP EVOO

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a medium saute pan heat the olive oil on high heat until just before the smoke point. Place the patty pan squash in the saute pan and allow to sear for about 1-2 minutes. Using a spatula or woden spoon start to move the patty pan squash around in the pan to evenly cook on all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Once ready, toss in balsamic vinegar, add the goat cheese crumbles which will melt and coat the vegetable. Sprinkle with fresh basil leaves. Re-season with salt and pepper and enjoy immediately!