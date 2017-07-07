A foggy morning with some clearing Friday, hot & humid too

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect through 9:00 AM EDT, expect a slow commute with a few very isolated rain showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a few breaks in the cloud cover, hot & humid with highs in the middle 80’s and a few widely scattered rain showers. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will move through late Friday night through Saturday early morning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible. Skies will start to clear Saturday morning with a hit and miss shower chance, high temps will be in the low to middle 80’s with less humid conditions. Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Kentucky Speedway looks to be ideal, mostly clear skies and temps falling into the lower 60’s. Sunday is perfection in July with sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the middle 80’s. The heat and humidity returns next week with temps near 90 degrees and scattered rain/storm chances.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke