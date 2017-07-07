I-75 closure in Rockcastle County July 11-13

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County is scheduled to be closed for two nights beginning July 11 so crews can set bridge beams for the KY 3275 bridge construction, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

I-75 north will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11, and will reopen by 6 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 12.

I-75 south will be closed from 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 12, until 6 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 13.

Motorists traveling on I-75 north will detour via Exit 62 (Mt. Vernon) onto U.S. 25 and reconnect with I-75 in Berea.

Motorists traveling on I-75 south will detour via Exit 76 (Berea) onto U.S. 25 and reconnect with I-75 in Mt. Vernon.

The KY 3275 bridge replacement is part of the ongoing $31 million I-75 widening project between mile points 64.5 to 69.

The date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.