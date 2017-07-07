I-64 closures in Clark & Fayette counties begin Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary closures are scheduled on I-64 in Clark and Fayette counties beginning Sunday, July 9, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Double lane closures will be in effect from July 9-28, from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

No Saturday work is scheduled at this time, according to the state.

The project will begin in Clark County between mile points 89.48-and-94.

Operations will progress into Fayette County between mile points 82.1-and-89.48.

One lane will remain open at all times for motorists.

The closures are necessary for pavement patching operations.

The work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.

