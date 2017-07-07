The 36th Annual Berea Craft Festival – Something for everyone (Segment – 3)

The 36th Annual Berea Craft Festival is July 7, 8, & 9, 2017 held at Historic Indian Fort Theater in Berea, Kentucky

The festival hours are Friday – Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 10am-5pm

Visiting the festival you will find strolling musicians and vocal groups. Dulcimers, fiddles and guitars. Folk, jazz and toe tapping mountain music – all guaranteed to make you get out your dancing shoes.

Come meet the people who make the art. See raku pottery-firing, tree-to-table basket making, silver smithing, carving, glass lamp work, vegetable dying, doll making, puzzle making and more.

Festival favorites include, grilled chicken, pork tenderloin sandwich, roasted corn in the husk, baked potatoes, fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, kettle corn and much more!