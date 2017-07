LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK Dining will be holding Job Fairs July 18, 19 and 20 from 10am-4pm at our office on UK’s campus at 631 S Limestone St.

UK Dining are looking for experienced food service professionals, cashiers, shift supervisors, shift leads, cooks, and catering workers.

They are looking to fill 50 full time and part time positions.