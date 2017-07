LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – James Young is looking to land a spot in New Orleans. If he does stick, he’ll join Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Darius Miller.

Young, the former Cat, has shown flashes of ability. He says he doesn’t regret coming out after one season in Lexington. He’s adjusted to life in the League and battling for a spot.

So, why the Pelicans? And what did he learn with the Celtics that has him ready to breakthrough now?

Hear from Young in the video.