Soaking rain showers & some thunderstorms Thursday

Dense fog and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will slow down your morning commute to work, temperatures are near 70 degrees. Skies will be overcast today with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures will be near 80 degrees with high humidity. More fog will develop overnight with some lingering rain showers. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some breaks in the cloud cover, scattered rain showers are likely throughout the day with a high temperature of 87 degrees. More rain and storms push through late Friday night with some rain staying through Saturday morning. The weekend looks to be sunny and dry with high temperatures in the middle 80’s. Next week will be seasonal with more rain chances by midweek.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke