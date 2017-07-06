Search on for armed robber in McCreary County

STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police released security camera images of an armed robber they hope the public will help identify.

Investigators say the masked man, carrying a gun, walked-in to the Fast Way Marathon Fuel Station on KY 1651 in Stearns Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m.

Troopers say he demanded money from the cashier, got it and left. No one was hurt.

The robber was wearing a gray hoodie, green ski mask, dark-colored pants and brown gloves.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or toll-free 1-800-222-5555.