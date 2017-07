DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Boyle County Thursday, according to a report in The Advocate-Messenger.

The report says the accident happened on Perryville Road near Salt River Road.

The newspaper reports Perryville Road was expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

*Note: The accident scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Kendra Peek from The Advocate-Messenger.