Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood donations in central Kentucky citing a “critical” supply shortage.

The Red Cross says in a news release that there have been 61,000 fewer donations than needed over the last two months.

Tiffany Taylor, a spokeswoman for the River Valley Blood Services Region, which includes central Kentucky, says it’s important to increase the agency’s blood supply so it’s prepared for emergencies.

Several blood drives are planned in the area through the end of July.

A list of drives and more information about giving blood can be found at http://www.redcrossblood.org .

7/6/2017 1:22:19 AM (GMT -4:00)