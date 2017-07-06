No place like home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Orlando Summer League is all wrapped up.  Dallas your champion after defeating Derek Willis (2 points) and Detroit in overtime Thursday, 83-81 the final.

It was a good run for Bam Adebayo and Dakari Johnson finishing among the top of the league in points and rebounds.

Up next, as Utah winds down with three Cats playing with the Sixers, it’s on to Las Vegas.  De’Aaron Fox will be with the Kings and second-year man Skal Labissiere.

Fox got a short week to go back home in Houston and he made it count…with a few friendly jabs at his old opponents on social media.

Hear from the former Cat as he reflects on his trip home before summer ball, in the video.

