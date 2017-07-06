Lexington’s Castlewood Pool closed until Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Castlewood Pool in Lexington will be closed until July 8, for pump maintenance, according to parks and recreation.

It will reopen at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Parks & Recreation encourages people to visit one of its other six pool locations:

-Douglass Pool (701 Howard Street)

-Picadome Pool (469 Parkway Drive)

-Shillito Pool (300 Reynolds Road)

-Southland Aquatic Center (625 Hill–n–Dale Drive)

-Tates Creek Aquatic Center (1400 Gainesway Drive)

-Woodland Aquatic Center (601 E. High Street)

For pool hours and admission fees, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.