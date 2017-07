LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is accused of having sex with a minor.

Court documents said 45-year-old Heather Jean Seltsam admitted to having sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16, touching the victim in a sexual manner and exchanging sexually explicit pictures with the minor.

Seltsam is charged with 3rd degree rape, 2rd degree sexual assault and use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.