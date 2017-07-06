Lexington Public Library – Discover Summer

The Lexington Public Library has a full line-up of summer reading activities for our kids to keep their brains active in the summer months when away from school.  It is not too late to start your summer reading program or head to the library for story time and register for your library card.  For the complete list of events, branches and hours go to lexpublib.com

