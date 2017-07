LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington will officially open its first new fire station in a dozen years with a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Fire Station 2 on Eastland Drive has been operating for a few weeks, but the official opening is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, Urban County Councilmembers and Lexington Fire Chief Kristin Chilton are among those scheduled to attend.

The new fire station cost around $5.5 million.

Look for coverage online and on ABC 36 News.